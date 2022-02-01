Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 47,014 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,014 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Moderna were worth $47,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 374,000 shares of company stock worth $96,510,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average is $316.38. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

