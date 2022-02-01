Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 35,120 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 90.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $55,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $599.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $697.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

