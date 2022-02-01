CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CACI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.43.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $247.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.11 and its 200 day moving average is $267.12. CACI International has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

