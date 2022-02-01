Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.75.

Cabot stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 439,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cabot by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $411,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 221.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

