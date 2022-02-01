C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average is $166.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $259.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

