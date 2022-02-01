C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.