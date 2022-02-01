C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 186 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $931.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $935.51 billion, a PE ratio of 191.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,028.81 and a 200-day moving average of $895.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

