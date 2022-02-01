C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,000 shares of company stock worth $96,510,230. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.