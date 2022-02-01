C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $30.44.

