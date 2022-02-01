BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,479,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 4,439,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

BYDDF opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. BYD has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

Get BYD alerts:

About BYD

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.