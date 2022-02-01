Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($27.56) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.89) to GBX 2,040 ($27.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.27).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,874 ($25.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,805.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,891.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,683.50 ($22.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,267 ($30.48).

In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($24.86) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($447.46).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

