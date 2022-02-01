BSCView 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,818.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $124,016.54 and approximately $2,818.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BSCView has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.67 or 0.07163835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,521.27 or 1.00142477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051536 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00053773 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

