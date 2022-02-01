Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,094 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $53,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 485.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

