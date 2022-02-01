Brokers Set Expectations for Matthews International Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matthews International in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,934,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

