Brokers Issue Forecasts for ResMed Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ResMed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $228.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.83. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,966 shares of company stock worth $13,051,522. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

