Brokers Issue Forecasts for East Japan Railway’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for East Japan Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

Shares of East Japan Railway stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.