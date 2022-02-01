Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target at $72.25

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Transcat has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.63 million, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Transcat by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.