Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) PT at $4,550.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKGFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($63.86) to GBX 4,550 ($61.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,635. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.