Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Target Price at €64.92

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.92 ($72.94).

Several research firms have issued reports on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SHL opened at €56.76 ($63.78) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €63.56. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €43.17 ($48.51) and a one year high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

