Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price at $15.29

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RWAY shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.99 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 352,748 shares of company stock worth $4,664,916 in the last 90 days.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

