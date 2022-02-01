Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price at $15.29

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RWAY shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.99 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 352,748 shares of company stock worth $4,664,916 in the last 90 days.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.