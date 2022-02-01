Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) PT at C$31.50

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,282,291.80. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.48. 214,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.9499997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.78%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.