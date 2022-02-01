Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) PT at GBX 2,689.20

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($34.89).

Several analysts have issued reports on HLMA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($40.06) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($43.29) to GBX 2,750 ($36.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.59) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,526.15 ($33.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,214 ($29.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($43.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,931.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,937.42. The company has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

