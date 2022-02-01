Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT at $9.25

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,840 shares of company stock worth $1,588,165.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. On average, analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.