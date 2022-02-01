Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) PT at $186.08

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $169.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.