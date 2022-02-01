Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $42.60

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of MT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
