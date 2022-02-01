Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $42.60

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of MT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

