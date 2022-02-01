Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.03. Universal Display reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Universal Display stock opened at $153.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

