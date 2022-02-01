Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.51). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

TBPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

