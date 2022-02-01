Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Lightspeed POS also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.61. 150,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,836. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

