Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,939 shares of company stock worth $8,463,645. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $5,459,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.58. 1,312,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,903. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

