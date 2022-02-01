Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($3.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

GOL stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 190,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 504,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 86,931 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

