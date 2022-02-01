Brokerages Expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post sales of $19.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.84 million and the highest is $21.90 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $75.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGRN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. Capstone Green Energy has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.37.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

