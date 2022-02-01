Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.08). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 487,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

