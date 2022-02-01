Brokerages Expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) will announce sales of $250,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 442,490 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 609,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

