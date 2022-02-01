Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $27.44. 11,156,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,436,586 shares of company stock worth $1,185,919,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $3,585,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

