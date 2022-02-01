Brokerages Anticipate Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will report $174.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.92 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $401.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $402.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $558.82 million, with estimates ranging from $537.40 million to $575.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTC. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solo Brands stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Shares of NYSE DTC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

