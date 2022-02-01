Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.79. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

MBWM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.88. 437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $370,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

