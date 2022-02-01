Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

LOOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,745. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The company has a market cap of $388.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Loop Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Loop Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,503,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 68,976 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

