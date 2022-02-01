Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Boosted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 590,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,989 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $98,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,946,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.