British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) PT Raised to GBX 640

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 580 ($7.80) to GBX 640 ($8.60) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.88.

British Land stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

