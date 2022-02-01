BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 146 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.