BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.22% of Methanex worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

