BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $389.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.10. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

