BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

AIG stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

