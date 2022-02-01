BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

