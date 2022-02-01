BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 68 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 98,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 419.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $189.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.