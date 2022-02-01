BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 25,000 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 27.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,496,000 after acquiring an additional 78,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

