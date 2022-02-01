BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 180 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

