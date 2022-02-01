British American Tobacco’s (BATS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Saturday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.37) to GBX 3,400 ($45.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.69) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,556 ($47.81).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,163.50 ($42.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £72.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,820.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,709.13. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,242 ($43.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

