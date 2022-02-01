Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

