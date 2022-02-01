Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 83.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $926.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,028.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $895.25. The company has a market cap of $930.61 billion, a PE ratio of 191.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

